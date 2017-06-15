PBS39 Deploys Mediaproxy LogServer System

FORT WAYNE, IND.—Mediaproxy’s LogServer compliance logging and monitoring system is getting some use in the Fort Wayne, Ind., area after PBS39, Fort Wayne's public television station, recently purchased the platform.

LogServer is a server-based software for capturing and recording live content for real-time monitoring and logging for post-broadcast compliance reviews. PBS39 uses LogServer to manage compliance logging and broadcast monitoring for all of its channels over terrestrial, cable and to mobile apps.

PBS39 is currently using the LogServer for its main channel and three additional channels—PBS 39 Kids, Create TV and 39 Explore.