PBS Technology Conference to Offer IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training Course

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society announced that its “Bridging the Gap” technical training program, which is designed to bridge the knowledge gap between IT technologists and video specialists, will be offered at this year’s PBS Technology Conference.



The group said “Bridging the Gap” ensures that the chief and senior engineers responsible for designing, upgrading, and maintaining broadcast facilities are up to speed on next-generation technologies and workflows. A one-day, condensed version of the training program will take place during PBS’ TechCon on April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the seminar.



The course is open to the public, regardless of whether individuals are attending the PBS TechCon. Cost for the seminar is $150. Online registration is now open and can be accessed at http://www.pbstechconference.org/registration/. Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to register by Feb. 21.



The course will be taught by John Luff and Wes Simpson.



The IEEE BTS is also accepting hosts for future training sessions. The two-day seminars accommodate 30 or more students at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5 percent discount toward tuition.



For more information about attending or hosting a technical training program, please contact Amy Reeder, technical community program specialist, via phone at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing her at a.reeder@ieee.org.