PBS Streaming ‘Wild Alaska Live’ Across Multiple Platforms

ARLINGTON, VA.—PBS is heading out into the wilderness of Alaska this summer, but its viewers can catch all the action without trekking too far. ��Wild Alaska Live” is a three-part multiplatform production that PBS will streamed live to viewers’ TVs, online or on mobile devices.

In partnership with BBC, “Wild Alaska Live” will see PBS capture bears, wolves, moose, orcas and eagles gather across the Alaskan wilderness to take part in Alaska’s summer feast. The three broadcasts will air on July 23, 26 and 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

All three broadcast episodes will livestream simultaneously on PBS.org and will be simulcast on the new PBS Kids 24/7 channel and livestream.

“Wild Alaska Live” will be hosted by Chris and Martin Kratt, hosts of PBS Kids’ “Wild Kratts.” Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall will serve as on-air correspondents.