PBS Installs Cinegy Workflow Software for Disaster Site



PBS has selected Cinegy’s software-based workflow and playout solutions as the core software suite for the networks’ program origination system, to be deployed at PBS’ Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) in Lincoln, Neb.



In the event of a disaster, PBS’ DRS will provide hot stand-by functionality. In addition, the product will allow maintenance switch-over from the primary PBS Network Operations Center NOC), so that full services can be provided during maintenance windows.



PBS’ DRS project required a software suite that operates on standard, non-proprietary hardware and IT infrastructure that is cost-effective, reliable, and flexible using a modular approach. In addition to restoring all program services to the Interconnection System originating from the PBS NOC, the DRS will also support the distribution of Digital Emergency Alert System (EAS) messaging.



Cinegy’s solutions will allow PBS to streamline workflows, improve productivity, and reduce operating costs while also providing remote monitoring and management, including the ability to perform system upgrades and power cycling of system components. Additionally, Cinegy’s Scheduling and Delivery tools will be used for acquisition, processing, scheduling, distribution, and archiving.



“PBS has operated a limited DRS in the past but is modernizing to a more comprehensive service restoration approach,” explains Jim Cutright, Sr. Project Manager at PBS. “Because Cinegy’s architecture is hierarchical and flexible, allowing channels to be added or reconfigured with minimal costs and high operational efficiencies, a full DRS is now possible.”



