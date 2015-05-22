Pasternack Unveils New RF Cable Assembly Designer

IRVINE, CALIF. – Customers now have the option of designing customized RF cable assemblies thanks to Pasternack’s new Cable Assembly Designer. The tool is available on pasternack.com.

Engineers and other customers can now create RF cable assemblies that meet their specific need with any combination of compatible connectors and cables offered by Paternack – over 250,000 possible combinations. The RF Cable Assembly Designer also allows for custom labeling, lead-free solder/RoHS compliance and custom booting/heat shrink.

Pasternack cables are available to be shipped on the same day they are ordered.