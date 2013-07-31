Pasternack Releases Line of High Frequency Power Dividers

IRVINE, CALIF.— Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., introduces a brand new line of ultra-broadband power dividers capable of 50 GHz. These millimeter wave power dividers (also referred to as RF power splitters) are intended for use in radar systems, electronic warfare equipment, fiber optic systems and 10G Ethernet, among other applications requiring high frequency, multi-octave performance.



The company is offering three new configurations, including two with 2.92mm connectors, one of which is a low VSWR version. Both 2.92mm power dividers are capable of frequencies ranging from 10 GHz to 40 GHz and are rated to 10 Watts maximum input power. The third option is a 2.4mm power divider capable of 10 GHz to 50 GHz and also has a power rating of 10 Watts. All three are Wilkinson two-way designs utilizing a compact package that offers low insertion loss and phase stability across their operating range.



The new 40 GHz and 50 GHz power dividers from Pasternack have a maximum insertion loss of 1.5 dB and VSWR of 1.6. These ultra-broadband power dividers have a typical phase balance of 6 degrees and carry a maximum isolation rating of 15 dB. Each divider is RoHS compliant.



The new broadband power dividers from Pasternack are in-stock and available now.