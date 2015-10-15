Pasternack Launches Mobile Version of Website

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack Enterprises is now available on the go as the provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave components have launched version of pasternack.com for smartphones and tablets.

With the mobile website, engineers can search for any Pasternack product, including a recreation of its parametric site search, which allows users to apply filters to narrow their search. The mobile version of the site features a streamlined, stripped down look for the homepage. Other features include easy access to product data sheets, real-time stock levels, pricing for all products, and a quick cart feature. User can also order custom length cable assemblies on the mobile site.

Pasternack’s mobile website is now live.