Panasonic’s New Smart TVs Now Listen, Speak with Nuance’s Dragon TV

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Panasonic’s new lineup of Smart Viera HDTVs feature voice capabilities powered by Nuance’s Dragon TV.



People can speak to find content, search the web, control volume and more to create a more interactive and intelligent experience. Using Dragon TV’s text-to-speech, content and options on the screen can also be read aloud.



“Smart TVs provide an amazing digital living room experience, but traditional remotes and program guides make it challenging to find and access all that exists for content and entertainment. Voice eliminates those barriers, allowing our consumers to not only control but also interact with Panasonic’s Smart TVs,” said Hiroyuki Iwaki, group manager of TV product planning, Panasonic.



Dragon TV is Nuance’s voice and natural language understanding platform designed specifically for smart TV, device and set-top box OEMs and service operators.



“Consumers need a simple way to navigate and search the overwhelming amount of TV content,” said Michael Thompson, executive vice president and general manager at Nuance Mobile. “Dragon TV enables Smart TV manufacturers like Panasonic to deliver a differentiated and compelling experience in one of the most intuitive ways people communicate – through voice.”



Panasonic Smart Viera TVs will be available beginning this spring.



Dragon TV is a part of Nuance’s portfolio of voice, touch and natural language understanding innovations.



