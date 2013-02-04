Panasonic unveils AW-RP120 remote camera system controller

Panasonic has introduced the AW-RP120 full-size remote camera system controller, which supports its lineup of remote camera systems and offers camera control via both IP and serial connections.

AW-RP120 functions include: Group Presets for rapid, easy scene changes; Tracing Memories for storage and recall of complex operations; SD memory card memory storage; and direct panel control of gain, pedestal and detail settings. With an easy-to-use, ergonomic control layout, the AW-RP120 addresses a diverse range of applications encompassing broadcasting, sports production and others.

The AW-RP120 delivers control of up to 100 Panasonic cameras via IP or five via RS-422 serial connections. Compatible cameras include the AW-HE50H/S, AW-HE60H/S, AW-HE120, AW-HE100 and AW-HE2 HD integrated PTZ cameras as well as the AK-HC1500, AK-HC1800, AW-HE870 and many other convertible cameras when used with appropriate pan/tilt heads.