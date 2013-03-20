Panasonic Releases Uplink Firmware Key for AG-HPX600

NEW YORK -- Panasonic has introduced a proprietary AG-SFU603G firmware upgrade key for integrating LiveU’s LU40i live video uplink technology into its AG-HPX600 HD P2 camcorder.



In addition to the standard SDI connection from the HPX600 that feeds video into the LU40i, the upgrade key provides additional communication between the HPX600 and the LiveU device by activating a USB interface. This connectivity allows the LU40i’s “start-and-stop” functionality to be controlled from the HPX600, and the device status to be displayed on the HPX600 viewfinder, so that a one-person crew can easily operate both camera and transmitter, and relay live video securely.



The AG-SFU603G firmware upgrade key is available at a suggested list price of $300.



Other uplink partners were announced for the HPX600, including AVIWEST, Streambox and TVU Networks. In addition to the SDI connection, there also will be USB options AVIWEST’s DMNG PRO180, Streambox’s Avenir Mini or TVU Networks’s TVUPack and TVUPack Mini.

