Panasonic Offers Free Firmware Upgrade for VariCam

NEWARK, N.J. – Panasonic has announced a free firmware upgrade for the new VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS camera/recorders that incorporate ProRes 422 HQ support for both models and AVC-Intra 4K 4:4:4 12-bit recording and AVC-Intra 100 and AVC-Intra 4K-LT (4:2:2) variable frame rate recording support up to 120 fps for the VariCam 35.

Varicam 35

The VariCam 35’s AVC-Intra 4K 4:4:4 12-bit codec gives the highest-quality field production and graphics flexibility, and the expansion of VFR up to 120 fps enhances its utility in 4k and HD sports/VFX production. The firmware upgrade also allows both models’ LAN connection to use tools like Pomfort’s LiveGrade color grading application software via WiFi and Panasonic’s AK-HRP2000 camera remote controller via an Ethernet cable.

Other assets available for both models include a new Multi Home Page, new user clip name function that adopts industry standard, Skin Tone Detail control and Window Burn.

Upgrades are immediately available for downloading at the Panasonic service website.