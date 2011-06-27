Panasonic introduces turnkey HD studio

Panasonic has announced the HDTV Producer (model HDTVP-2), a complete video production studio. Although the HDTV Producer is a fully turnkey system, it can be upgraded as requirements change. The main components include two AG-HMC80 AVCCAM HD/SD professional camcorders, an AG-HMX100 HD/SD AV Mixer with multiviewer software for video and audio mixing with digital effects, an AG-HMR10 compact AVCCAM recorder for recording of up to four hours of content and a 42in TH-42LF20 LCD monitor with 1080p resolution.

The setup also includes SDHC cards and all the audio/video accessories and cabling necessary to begin producing HD content immediately. An illustrated setup guide makes it simple for nontechnical personnel to go from “shipping box to air” quickly and easily.

In addition to its Panasonic professional video gear, HDTV Producer includes such premium A/V accessories as a Shure SM48LC microphone and boom stand, an intercom/tally system with four headsets/beltpacks, two tripod systems with dollies and two zoom/focus rear lens control systems. This startup studio kit can be expanded with the addition of cameras, microphones, graphic systems and other gear.