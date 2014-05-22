Panasonic Hosts "See What You Missed At NAB" Roadshow

Tour demonstrates Panasonic's latest production/broadcast technologies

Newark, NJ – Looking to give those that did not make the trek to Las Vegas in April, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, in tandem with its Authorized Reseller Partners, is hosting a cross-country "See What You Missed at NAB" Tour. The technology roadshow, which begins next week and continues throughout the month of June, will enable local businesses, houses of worship, and sports entertainment and education professionals the opportunity to learn more about the latest professional video equipment unveiled at the 2014 National Association of Broadcasters Show.

During each tour stop, representatives from both Panasonic and the local reseller will be on hand to answer questions about the products and solutions available, and discuss their applications for a wide variety of markets.

Panasonic "See What You Missed" Post-NAB Tour Schedule:

Wed 28-May Miami, FL: Videoscope Wed 28-May Omaha, NE: Concepts AV Fri 30-May Orlando, FL: Encore Tue 3-Jun Phoenix, AZ: CCS Presentation Systems Wed 4-Jun Atlanta, GA: WH Platts Thu 5-Jun Seattle, WA: Advanced Broadcast Solutions Fri 6-Jun Columbia, SC: WH Platts Wed 11-Jun San Francisco: VMI Tues 24-Jun Cleveland, OH: iVideo Thur 26-Jun Columbus, OH: iVideo Thur 26-Jun Newark, NJ: Panasonic



Attendees must register online with the authorized Panasonic reseller prior to attending an event. (E-mail arnab.mitra@us.panasonic.com to attend the June 26 Newark event at Panasonic.) Click here for more information on Panasonic Solutions for Business Solutions.