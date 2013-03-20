Panasonic Announces Firmware Upgrade for IP-based Camera Control

NEW YORK –Panasonic announced a free firmware upgrade for the new AK-HC3800 studio camera system that supports 720/59.94 output and enables IP control between the AK-HRP200 remote-operation panel and the AK-HCU200 camera-control unit. The upgrade also allows the AK-HRP200 to set-up and control up to 19 Panasonic PTZ cameras (such as the AW-HE120, AW-HE60H/S, and AW-HE50H/S) via IP.



The HC3800 camera system also offers standard RS-422 serial control and connectivity between the studio camera, camera control unit and the remote-operation panel. With the firmware upgrade, the panel will deliver direct cabled or IP control of virtually any Panasonic studio or remote HD camera. The addition of IP functionality to the HC3800 camera system provides reduced integration costs, easier remote production and engineering, and lower cost for multiple location systems.



The addition of 720/59.94 output from the AK-HCU200 CCU diversifies recording and transmission choices for operators of the HC3800 system, which can also be switched to allow worldwide use at 1080/59.94i and 1080/50i.



The AK-HRP200 remote operation panel, also called “paintbox,” offers camera control over serial or IP connections, and SD card memory for easier setup and systems management. With this free version 2.0 firmware upgrade, the HRP200 can also adjust such cameras as the AW-HE120, AK-HC1500 (serial only) and others. Remote lens control of these and other cameras is also available from the HRP200.



The free firmware upgrade will be available in April.



