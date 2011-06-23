Panasonic AG-3DA1 HD 3D Camcorder Receives R&D 100 Award



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic announced this week that its AG-3DA1 Full HD 3D camcorder has been selected by an independent judging panel and the editors of R&D Magazine as a recipient of a 2011 R&D 100 Award. These awards, widely recognized as the “Oscars of Innovation,” recognize the 100 most technologically significant products introduced in the past year.



Previous winners include the flashcube (1965), the automated teller machine (1973), the halogen lamp (1974), the fax machine (1975), the liquid crystal display (1980), the Kodak Photo CD (1991), the Nicoderm anti-smoking patch (1992), Taxol anticancer drug (1993), lab on a chip (1996), and HDTV (1998).



The AG-3DA1 integrated, twin-lens camcorder was introduced last year. Users range from cable networks to web portals to production companies and independent producers. Next month, the AG-3DA1 is slated to head to space to document the International Space Station on the final mission of the NASA Space Shuttle, which is currently scheduled for July 8th.



