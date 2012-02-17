Pan European deal for Spanish cycling tour

The Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) has renewed its agreement on terms for broadcasting the Spanish Vuelta cycling event for the next four years, from 2012 to 2015 inclusive.

The Vuelta a España, the Spanish equivalent of the Tour de France but held later in August, will be covered by Spanish broadcaster TVE, with which ASO and sports agency Unipublic renewed its agreements last year. The deal embraces this year's event, which begins on Aug. 18 and is likely to feature Spanish cycling star Alberto Contador, who is due to return from a doping ban.