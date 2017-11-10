Pai Pans ATSC 3.0 Framework Critics

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai did not hold back when describing the critics of the FCC’s plan for an ATSC 3.0 rollout. "Whenever a technological innovation creates uncertainty, some will always have the knee-jerk reaction to presume it’s bad and demand that we do whatever’s necessary to maintain the status quo. Strangle it with a study. Call for a commission. Bemoan those supposedly left behind. Stipulate absolute certainty. Regulate new services with the paradigms of old," he told his audience at the Reason Media Awards. "But we should be wary of that temptation."

