Pai Names Fowlkes Chief of Public Safety & Homeland Security Bureau

WASHINGTON – FCC Chairman Ajit Pai today announced that the agency has chosen Lisa M. Fowlkes to serve as chief of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, continuing the work she has been doing as acting chief.



“From 911 location accuracy to the resiliency of our communications networks during emergencies, the FCC plays an essential role in promoting public safety, protecting homeland security, and preparing for disasters,” said Chairman Pai. “I’m grateful that Lisa has agreed to continue to lead the team tasked with overseeing the agency’s work in these important areas. We must continue to be forward-looking, focused, and prepared in order to meet our obligations to the American people.”



The Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau manages the FCC’s work pertaining to public safety, homeland security, national security, emergency management and preparedness, and disaster response and recovery. The bureau’s responsibilities include matters related to 911 communications service, public safety communications, network reliability and resiliency, emergency preparedness, and emergency alerting. Bureau staff also work closely with federal partners and local public safety entities.



Prior to serving as acting bureau chief, Fowlkes served as a deputy bureau chief responsible for development and implementation of FCC policies in the areas of network reliability and emergency alerting. She has also served in senior positions in the agency’s Enforcement Bureau, Office of Communications Business Opportunities, Office of General Counsel, the former Public Safety & Private Wireless Division, the former Cable Services Bureau, and as an attorney in the former Mass Media Bureau. Fowlkes has practiced law at a Washington, DC law firm. She earned her undergraduate degree from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania and her law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.