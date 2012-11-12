PAGlink Charger Now More Compact

LONDON– Camera power and lighting systems provider PAG is shipping a new, compact battery charger, the PAGlink Micro Charger.



The product is designed for charging PAGlink or standard V-Mount Li-Ion batteries during travel because it weighs 200 grams.



It clips over the battery contacts and is connected to a plug-in power supply unit that accepts a 100-240V AC input, and interchangeable plug adaptors (for international use). Using the Micro Charger, two fully discharged batteries will be fully charged in approximately 8 hours, and one will be 80 percent charged in approximately 3 hours.



The unit features LED indication of charging, charge completion, a faulty battery, and battery absence.



PAG also has introduced the PowerHub, a device for powering camera accessories from its PAGlink battery system.



The system is designed for high load camera set-ups; the linked batteries provide up to 12 amps and it has multiple outputs, enabling you to simultaneously power the camera and multiple 12 volt accessories, such as a camera light, a monitor and audio or transmission devices.



PowerHub incorporates four D-Tap output connector units, designed to be interchangeable with other connectors, such as PP90 or Hirose.



The PowerHub draws power from contacts on the face of the battery, and it can be sandwiched between two batteries or connected to the rear battery, where an accessory bracket can be mounted to the unit’s face. The outputs can also be positioned to the left or right side of the camera.



A USB module (1 amp) has also been incorporated to charge a smartphone or other accessories.



