PAG Offers Battery Reader

LONDON: PAG has introduced its new PAGlink Battery Reader, which enables users to display data stored in the microprocessor of PAGlink intelligent digital batteries by placing it onto the contacts of the battery.



The alphanumeric display reveals the battery state of charge, as a percentage. The up and down buttons reveal other information, including available capacity in ampere-hours, cell temperature in degrees Celsius, number of charge/discharge cycles, voltage, full capacity in ampere-hours, date of manufacture, software version.



The PAGlink Battery Reader can also be used to read data stored by standard PAG V-Mount Li-Ion batteries, L96T and L96e, as well as Sony V-Mount Professional Info Batteries. Older PAG L95e V-Mount Li-Ion batteries are also compatible but do not provide date of manufacture or software version.



