PacTV upgrades Trinity Broadcasting transmissions to MPEG-4

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based iglobal transmission and production company, has completed a platform upgrade for longtime client Trinity Broadcasting. The company has enhanced the U.S.-based network’s transmissions from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 to the across the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

In order to support the MPEG-4 transmissions, PacTV has added two new SES satellites to Trinity Broadcasting’s arsenal — NSS5 and NSS9. The content is uplinked on the NSS5 in Atlanta and then travels to Africa, Europe and the Middle East. There is also a second feed that comes out of Los Angeles and is uplinked to NSS9. The content then travels on a global transponder that covers the entire Pacific Ocean region.

In addition to the new satellites, PacTV has also acquired additional gear to support the MPEG-4 transmissions, including Harmonic encoders, WellAV decoders and Adtec muxes.