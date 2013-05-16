PacTV Simplifies Production With For-A Frame Rate Converter

CYPRESS, CALIF.— Pacific Television Center utilizes its three UFM-30FRC HD/SD frame rate converter for up/down/cross converting format conversions to transmit feeds around the world.



Because PacTV works with incoming feeds via satellite and their proprietary global fiber network, the UFM-30FRC’s built-in frame synchronizer is an important tool. This feature clears up drops in incoming signals. Both the frame sync and ‘any format in/out’ functions of the UFM-30FRC minimize the need for additional processing gear and simplify standard conversions.



Another feature of the UFM-30FRC that simplifies production is the Web graphical user interface, which enables setup and control from any of the three PacTV facilities.



“The UFM-30FRC offers motion compensation that rivals that of top-of-the-line converters while being very affordable,” said Jakob Nielsen, PacTV’s Projects Coordinator.”



PacTV has utilized FOR-A’s UFM-30FRC for international sports broadcasts, as well as live news productions. The UFM-30FRC is part of For-A’s UFM Modular product series and can be installed into a For-A UFM universal frame.



