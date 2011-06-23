PacTV migrates Trinity Broadcasting to MPEG-4 transmissions to conserve bandwidth

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based transmission and production services provider, has completed a platform upgrade for longtime client Trinity Broadcasting that will improve the broadcaster’s ability to efficiently distribute its religious programming using the latest MPEG-4 compression techniques.

Now that PacTV has upgraded its U.S.-based network’s transmissions from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 for its platforms that reach across the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, it will also allow Trinity Broadcasting, the country’s largest Christian broadcast network, to increase its footprint, reaching even more international viewers.

PacTV and Trinity Broadcasting have worked together since 1999, when Trinity was delivering a single MPEG-2 channel across the Pacific Ocean. Over the years, PacTV has increased its services for the network.

In order to support the MPEG-4 transmissions, PacTV has made two new SES satellites available to Trinity Broadcasting (NSS5 and NSS9). The content is uplinked on the NSS5 in Atlanta and then travels to Africa, Europe and the Middle East. There is also a second feed that comes out of Los Angeles and uplinked to NSS9. The content then travels on a global transponder that covers the entire Pacific Ocean region. This means Trinity Broadcasting’s programming will reach the entire Asia-Pacific region including Tahiti, Australia, New Zealand, Guam, Japan and China.

PacTV said it has successfully extended the Trinity network’s downlink coverage across the entire Pacific region. In addition to the new satellites, PacTV has also acquired additional gear to support the MPEG-4 transmissions, including Harmonic encoders, WellAV decoders and Adtec muxes.

