Pacific Television Center provides global circuit for Universal Sports Network

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based global transmission and production company, has provided much needed bandwidth to the Universal Sports Network (a partnership between NBC Sports and InterMedia Partners), in the form of a full-time global circuit. The connection now supports the network’s international sports coverage, helps aggregates content from London, Sydney and Los Angeles, and delivers it to Westlake Village, CA, where Universal Sports Network is headquartered.

The full-time circuit now serves as a virtual international platform for the network, providing it with access to sports events both in the U.S. and abroad.

PacTV’s broadcast facility in Los Angeles connects to the ATT/PacBell Hollywood Hub and The Switch Los Angeles. In New York, it connects to Ascent Media Waterfront, The Switch New York and Azzurro. And in London, its facility has multiple circuits to and from BT Tower. Additional services include the PacTV Pools in Los Angeles and New York; remote location production via Western Pacific Mobile Microwave in Los Angeles; and a fiber network to several countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France.

Universal Sports Network is the media destination for Olympic-related sports programming in the U.S. The network is currently available over-the-air in 52 markets nationwide, including all of the nation’s top 10 media markets and 20 of the top 25, and on DirecTV. For more information, visit UniversalSports.com.