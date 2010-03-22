Pacific Television Center launches HD circuits to Toronto

For those news organizations looking for a reliable fiber connection between Los Angeles and Toronto, Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based transmission and production company, now offers HD/SD-capable circuits to Toronto, Canada. This gives PacTV clients a direct, instant access to content between Los Angeles and Toronto.

Supporting the transmission of all types of standard- and high-definition signals, the fiber network is conveniently housed at Switch and Data in Toronto. Local connections include CBC, GlobalTV and Bell Canada TOC.

Juan Escobar, senior resources producer, CBC, said the new fiber transmission service to Toronto has been a great benefit his network. They use a dedicated loop from PacTV Los Angeles to CBC Toronto, giving them virtually instantaneous connectivity to CBC bureaus in New York, Los Angeles and London, as well as to PacTV studios and the rest of the company’s network. Also, booking service from the Pacific Rim has never been easier.

“The folks at PacTV’s master control are extremely quick at processing requests,” adds Escobar. “Even when we place a last-minute call, they can transmit content from our New York bureau to Toronto within seconds. On several occasions this has helped ensure that last-minute guests have made it on-air and that late-arriving tape has been filed by deadline.”

Clients in Los Angeles and Toronto interested in booking feeds can instantly do so with just a phone call to PacTV. This, in turn, helps broadcasters transmit content quicker, an especially important factor in instances that require the latest news coverage.

On a local level, its broadcast facility in Los Angeles connects to the ATT Hollywood Hub and The Switch Los Angeles; in New York, it connects to Ascent Media Waterfront, The Switch New York and Azzurro; and in London, its facility has multiple circuits to and from BT Tower. Additional services include the PacTV Pools in Los Angeles and New York, remote location production via Western Pacific Mobile Microwave, and a fiber network to several countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France.