Outdoor adventure producer tames wild shooting conditions with help of reliable power source

Buck McNeely, host and producer of the outdoor adventure television series "The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely," has crisscrossed the globe for more than 20 years telling his tales from the wild.

From the frozen wilderness of Siberian Russia to the steamy jungles of Africa and many points in between, he has relied on Anton/Bauer to power his shoots and deliver consistent, reliable performance even in the most challenging environments.

A recent two-week, on-location shoot during an African safari is the latest example of how McNeely's crew relies on Anton/Bauer batteries to capture footage for syndicated outdoor adventure program in extreme environments.

McNeely and his crew traveled to Africa to film a safari storyline about a father and son documenting African wildlife. The crew filmed stock footage of a virtual menagerie of animals in their natural habitats, including elephants, rhinoceros, baboons and Cape buffalo.

"In extreme climatic conditions, from deserts to the frozen wastes of the Arctic, and mountains to swamplands, we've found that Anton/Bauer products hold up," says McNeely, founder, Outdoorsman International and producer of the show.

Currently, "The Outdoorsman" crew is relying heavily on DIONIC 90 and DIONIC HCX batteries. Also in the crew's arsenal are two CINE VCLX batteries, which are used during production with monitors, lights and wireless receivers. McNeely carries six to eight Anton/Bauer batteries when his crew goes on location and uses four batteries on average per day.

The DIONIC 90 offers a real-time display that continually updates the operator on how much run time remains and on the state of the current charge. Weighing 1.7lbs, the DIONIC 90 can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations.