Oscars Tap Nevion for Video Transport

Nevion (formerly Network/VPG), a Norwegian-based video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide, is providing its video transport technology for the 82nd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on Sunday March 7. This is the fifth consecutive year that Nevion’s video transport solutions have helped bring the Oscars to TV screens across the globe.



Nevion’s Ventura solutions will transport video signals from outside broadcast (OB) trucks at the Kodak Theater across the local network and throughout the country.



“We’re very proud that once again our solutions are being entrusted to bring the world’s best known celebration of the big screen to the small screen,” said Eugene Keane, president, Nevion USA. “The fact that our Ventura solutions are being used to broadcast one of the most highly viewed events in the world is a testament to their carrier-grade reliability and quality.”