ORS Deploys T-VIPS DVB-T2 Gateways

OSLO, NORWAY – T-VIPS announced that Austrian Broadcasting Services, ORS, has chosen to deploy DVB-T2 Gateways from T-VIPS for the distribution of DVB-T2 programing as part of a new nationwide Austrian terrestrial service. In addition to the deployment of the T-VIPS CP560 T2 Gateways at the DVB-T2 Playout Center in Vienna, ORS will deploy the T-VIPS TNS541 Seamless TS Monitoring Switch and TNS547 DTT Monitor. The T-VIPS solutions were delivered by T-VIPS’ Austrian business partner, TV-Connect.



The CP560 DVB-T2 Gateway provides a central point of control for DVB-T2 networks, enabling the operator to take advantage of the more efficient spectrum utilization promised by the next generation terrestrial broadcasting technology. The CP560 adapts the transport stream to the DVB-T2 Modulator Interface format. It enables the DVB-T2 Modulator Interface to control the modulator parameters and provides the accurate timing and rate control required for SFN operation. The CP560 provides flexible interfacing with ASI or IP inputs, and DVB-T2 MI outputs over ASI and IP. The TNS541 and TNS547 enable monitoring of critical points in the transmission chain enabling operators to detect issues and take corrective actions before viewers experience problems.

