Orad to Present 3D Pre-Visualization

KFAR SABA, ISRAEL - Orad will present a 3D pre-visualization tool for broadcasters at the upcoming 2015 NAB Show. The technology allows virtual studio designers to walk through the virtual studio from the camera’s perspective.

When connected to a PC, the headset presents a separate view of a rendered scene to each eye to create a stereographic effect. Combined with head tracking, the system is able to determine where the user is looking to update the display. Paired with the Oculus Rift HMD, Orad’s RenderEngine creates a stereo 3D view of a graphics environment that the designer can move through.

The 2015 NAB show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.