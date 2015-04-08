Orad to Present 3D Pre-Visualization
KFAR SABA, ISRAEL - Orad will present a 3D pre-visualization tool for broadcasters at the upcoming 2015 NAB Show. The technology allows virtual studio designers to walk through the virtual studio from the camera’s perspective.
When connected to a PC, the headset presents a separate view of a rendered scene to each eye to create a stereographic effect. Combined with head tracking, the system is able to determine where the user is looking to update the display. Paired with the Oculus Rift HMD, Orad’s RenderEngine creates a stereo 3D view of a graphics environment that the designer can move through.
The 2015 NAB show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox