Orad enhances Maestro Suite 6 enterprise graphics platform

Orad Hi-Tec Systems will demonstrate the latest version of its Maestro enterprise graphics solution at the IBC 2010 exhibition, which targets broadcasters' need for real-time graphics in pre and post-production environments.

The new version of Maestro includes a newly developed new user interface and timeline that supports multiple tracks that can be triggered by different events, simplifying the creation and playout process. Extensive control of the graphics' behavior is now possible thanks to new events that can be added to the timeline, making the creation of playout logic very easy while not adding any complexity to the playout.

The Maestro can now also directly play pages created with Morpho 3D, enabling seamless interoperability between both applications. Plug-ins for Newsroom and NLE have been redesigned to increase their value for all types of situations. Maestro 6 now includes a new standalone sync tool that facilitates moving content from different databases, as well as importing/exporting content as digital files.

The system's new synchronization features simplify the management of large, networked systems, such as backup/restore, managing different database servers and different locations.