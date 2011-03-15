Opera Software to show TVs, Blu-ray players, Web-enabled set-top-boxes at IPTV World Forum

Norwegian Web-browser developer Opera Software will demonstrate the fruits of its collaboration with TV and consumer electronics vendors such as Sony, Phillips, Toshiba and Sharp at the IPTV World Forum in London. The demonstrations will show Opera’s Web browser running on TVs via Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV), a fast-emerging, European-led standard harmonizing the broadcast and broadband delivery of entertainment to the end consumer through connected TVs and set-top boxes.

The demonstrations will exploit a number of recently announced collaborations between Opera and device hardware vendors. These include a collaboration announced in January Opera Software resulting in its browser being delivered on Sony BRAVIA TVs and Blu-ray Disc players as part of Sony’s strategy to incorporate interactive components with its TVs to encourage home users to engage in more lean-forward activities. And in February, the company collaborated with IMAQLIQ, a Russian developer of telecommunications equipment with a broad international footprint, to integrate Opera on its line of devices for interactive TV.