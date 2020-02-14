Open Services Alliance for Media Launches

The Open Services Alliance for Media is a new media alliance aimed at addressing the increasing complexities of working with microservices that are enabling broadcasters and other media organizations to migrate various critical workflows to the cloud.

The group consists of media industry organizations from around the world. It will focus on open interoperability among service-based applications—a critical part of media systems being hosted on the cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premise only environments, it says.

The Open Services Alliance will support establishing standards for best practices, registers, industry awareness, education and tools that promote interoperability and ease of integration across platforms and applications.

Members of the alliance include vendors, platform providers and media organizations worldwide, the group said.

Opens Services Alliance has chosen three pilot projects as its initial focus after evaluating dozens of possibilities submitted by its members. The projects will focus on IMF-related services, standardized logging/status reporting from services and real-time control.

The new group sees its role as agreeing on priorities, assembling expert teams and drafting initial documents and designs. It will partner with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and present its documents to SMPTE’s 34CS Drafting Group on Media Microservices Overall Architecture for publication as standards, specifications or registered entities.