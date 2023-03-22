Ontario's Film, TV Production Hits Record Levels in 2022
Ontario reported its highest production levels to date, with 419 productions bringing in $CA3.15 billion ($2.29 billion) in production spending in 2022
TORONTO—Ontario Creates has announced record breaking film and TV production levels in Ontario for 2022, with 419 productions bringing in $CA3.15 billion ($2.29 billion) in production spending for the economy. In addition to dollar value, the government agency noted that these productions created 45,891 full-time equivalent direct and spin-off jobs for Ontarians.
The data tracked by Ontario Creates does not include commercial production or broadcaster in-house production, which are estimated at over $CA1.4 billion ($1.02 billion) in 2022, bringing Ontario's total production activity over $CA4.5 billion ($2.38 billion) for the year.
"Ontario's competitive financial incentives and programs fuel a thriving film and television production industry," said Neil Lumsden, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "Our diverse landscapes and deep talent pool attract and cultivate ground-breaking Ontario-made content and ensure the industry continues to be a strong economic driver in the province. It is rewarding to see the results in 2022's record-breaking numbers."
In 2022 alone, Ontario Creates supported the production of popular Film and Television series like Amazon Prime's The Boys, which became 2022's most-watched superhero program – and Sarah Polley's Women Talking, which has received international accolades, including two Oscar nominations and one win.
Other highlights from the 2022 production data include:
- Domestic production now drives 38% of total Film and Television spending in Ontario, up from 34% in 2021.
- Domestic Film and Television production held strong in 2022, contributing $CA1.20 ($0.87 billion), an increase of 25%.
- Domestic Television Series production was particularly robust in 2022, with 155 productions contributing over $CA891 million ($649 million) in expenditures.
- Foreign production remained strong in 2022, led by TV production, with total expenditures in 2022 reaching $CA1.95 billion ($1.42 billion).
- Live Action production increased in 2022 accounting for 391 of the total 419 productions.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.