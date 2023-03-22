Ontario's Film, TV Production Hits Record Levels in 2022

TORONTO—Ontario Creates has announced record breaking film and TV production levels in Ontario for 2022, with 419 productions bringing in $CA3.15 billion ($2.29 billion) in production spending for the economy. In addition to dollar value, the government agency noted that these productions created 45,891 full-time equivalent direct and spin-off jobs for Ontarians.

The data tracked by Ontario Creates does not include commercial production or broadcaster in-house production, which are estimated at over $CA1.4 billion ($1.02 billion) in 2022, bringing Ontario's total production activity over $CA4.5 billion ($2.38 billion) for the year.

"Ontario's competitive financial incentives and programs fuel a thriving film and television production industry," said Neil Lumsden, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "Our diverse landscapes and deep talent pool attract and cultivate ground-breaking Ontario-made content and ensure the industry continues to be a strong economic driver in the province. It is rewarding to see the results in 2022's record-breaking numbers."

In 2022 alone, Ontario Creates supported the production of popular Film and Television series like Amazon Prime's The Boys, which became 2022's most-watched superhero program – and Sarah Polley's Women Talking, which has received international accolades, including two Oscar nominations and one win.

Other highlights from the 2022 production data include: