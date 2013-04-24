Online fans weigh in on Amazon Studios TV pilots

Amazon, which debuted original TV pilots from its own original film and series production arm April 19, reported April 22 that the pilots were the most watched TV shows across Amazon Instant Video over the weekend.

According to a company announcement, the pilots from Amazon Studios made up eight of the 10 most streamed episodes on Amazon Instant Video over the weekend.

The pilots, available exclusively at Amazon Originals, feature several well-known actors including John Goodman, Jeffrey Tambor and Beb Neuwirth.

“For the past year the Amazon Studios team has collaborated with some of the best actors and writers in Hollywood to produce top-quality shows,” said Roy Price, Director of Amazon Studios. “Now we’ve handed the remote to our customers to hear what they think,” said Roy Price, Director of Amazon Studios.”

Price added that Amazon has received thousands of reviews from viewers and that their input will help the company decide which pilots will be turned into full series.

The pilots include: “Alpha House,” “Betas,” “Browsers,” “Dark Minions,” “Onion News Empire,” “Supanatural,” “Those Who Can’t,” “Zombieland,” “Annebots,” “Creative Galaxy,” “Positively Ozitively,” “Sara Solves It,” “Teeny Tiny Dogs,” and “Tumbleaf.”

Amazon Studios launched in November 2010. Currently there are 25 movies on the development slate and being tested with audiences. The pilots released April 19 are the first of a series of pilots planned by the studio.