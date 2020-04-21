One World: Together at Home Concert Draws 20.7M Viewers

NEW YORK—The One World: Together at Home Concert was an event that millions of people shared as they stayed home because of the coronavirus, with Nielsen reporting that an estimated 20.7 million people tuned in across the 30 networks the concert aired on.

The One World concert took place on April 18 from 8-10 p.m. ET live on 26 networks, and tape delayed on four others. The concert featured performances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Elton John and more.

A majority of the viewers (an estimated 12.725 million) were viewers aged 55 and older. An estimated 5.215 million were in the 35-54 age range, and 1.686 million were 18-34.

Nielsen reports that there were 4.9 million total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about the concert on April 18. It says the program was the most social telecast across TV on its airing date and most social special through March and April to date.

PLUS: Nielsen: Content Consumption Will Rise 60% During Self Isolation

The 20.7 million viewers falls behind three other benefit concerts that took place so far in the 2000s. Shelter From the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast in 2005 earned a viewership of 22.152 million; Hope for Haiti in 2010 drew 24.107 million; and America: A Tribute to Heroes taking place a few weeks after 9/11 had 59.304 million viewers.