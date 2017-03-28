ONE Media 3.0, Saankhya Labs to do ATSC 3.0 Chipset Development



The Saankhya Labs software-defined universal baseband demodulator IC. HUNT VALLEY, MD. and BANGALORE, INDIA—Sinclair subsidiary ONE Media struck an agreement to develop ATSC 3.0 chipsets with Bangalore-based Saankyha Labs, a developer of cognitive software-defined radio chips.



Under the agreement, Saankhya Labs will begin the development of a global standards supporting ATSC 3.0 chipset that will enable consumer devices to decode the emerging television transmission standard, including TVs, cellphones, tablets, dongles, gateways and automotive units.



According to ONE (which now self-identifies as ONE Media “3.0”) : The intent is to accelerate and stimulate the activities associated with the incubation of the ATSC 3.0 chipset development as a pre-cursor to a full-fledged development program. During the project incubation stage, key team members of Saankhya Labs will engage in chip architecture definition and algorithm identification in collaboration with Sinclair and ONE Media 3.0 technical leads.



The complete ATSC 3.0 standard is on track for final approval by the standard-setting body in the coming months and governmental approval for use in the U.S. is expected by year-end. This new standard supports mobile reception, convergence with broadband Internet platforms, addressability, conditional access, increased capacity and advanced audio and video features such as immersive sound, 4K and high dynamic range. Early development of the chipsets anticipating final approval is expected accelerate adoption of the new capabilities enabled by the standard as broadcasters begin deployment.



“We are pleased to begin working with Saankhya Labs to fast-track development of a global ATSC 3.0 device ecosystem that is focused on mobility, and provides support for all global broadcast transmission standards,” said Mark Aitken, Sinclair’s vice president for Advanced Technology. “ONE Media 3.0 and Sinclair, as digital innovators and the largest U.S. broadcaster, are committed to ‘mobile-first’ services, advanced data delivery as well as emergency and educational connectivity. Saankhya Labs’ software-defined technology will allow us to exploit the underlying flexibility of the next-generation standard in evolving beyond ‘3.0’ in support of the unique needs of large markets like the United States and India.”



And from Parag Naik, CEO of Saankhya Labs: “We are excited to partner with One Media 3.0 and Sinclair to develop an ATSC 3.0 chipset that is set to revolutionize the mobility broadcast and data delivery services industry. Based on ‘Pruthvi,’ Saankhya’s award-winning Software Defined Radio platform, the next-generation ATSC 3.0 chipset will enable true convergence of networks and devices. The new age chipset bears testimony to Sinclair and Saankhya’s commitment to innovate and Make in India.”



