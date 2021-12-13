Trending

One in Five Broadband Households Now Have a vMVPD Service

Virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV continue to expand their reach with 19% of broadband homes subscribing to one according to Parks Associates

ALLAS—New data from Parks Associates' Video Services Dashboard shows that 19% of US broadband households have a vMVPD service, which is an online pay-TV service that offer bundles of live channels via third-party connected devices. 

