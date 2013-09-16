ONE CONNXT delivers HD transport of Yomiuri Giants

ONE CONNXT is concluding its transport of 72 games of the Yomiuri Giants 2013 baseball season in HD.

ONE CONNXT is an end-to-end HD/SD content-distribution service owned and operated by One Media Corp, parent company of ONE World Sports, and provides ONE World Sports with three content transport lines. These three ONE CONNXT lines allow ONE World Sports to feed multiple shows simultaneously via separate transport paths.

ONE CONNXT was created by broadcasters and was designed to meet or exceed broadcast standards and offer quality and reliability comparable to traditional broadcast at a much lower cost.