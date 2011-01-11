Omneon Chosen for New Serbian HD Channels



Serbia's ARENA SPORT has built the region's first HDTV station and its first fully automated file-based workflow on an Omneon video file infrastructure, according to Omneon parent company Harmonic. Installed in ARENA SPORT's brand-new Belgrade facilities by systems integrator Kompani digiTV, the Omneon systems provide a highly reliable platform for efficient end-to-end HD ingest, production, and playout while allowing the broadcaster to work with its choice of other applications.



"Our implementation of Omneon products represents a significant technological development for broadcasting in this region," said Mirko Vavic, technical director at ARENA SPORT. "The versatility, stability, and interoperability of the Omneon video file infrastructure have enabled us to build a reliable, cost-effective, and highly automated state-of-the-art HD broadcast facility that is equipped with top-quality products from manufacturers that are leaders in their fields.”



Vavic said the Omneon platform has enabled the broadcaster to streamline the production of HDTV signals from start to finish, while providing a flexible foundation for further growth.



The Omneon MediaGrid active storage system is integrated with five Omneon MediaDeck server systems in a platform that connects virtually all technological subsystems within the ARENA SPORT facility. The MediaDeck server systems operate under the control of Snell Morpheus automation and are connected to HD satellite receivers and a digital HD routing system.



Running on the Omneon MediaGrid system, Omneon ProXchange transcode engine generates low-resolution "browse" copies of XDCAM HD media for fast, easy content access and review. Staff at ARENA SPORT edit content using three Final Cut Pro systems, which are integrated with the Omneon MediaGrid system to enable a rapid edit-in-place workflow. Two post-production and graphics suites exchange material with these nonlinear edit systems via the MediaGrid.



ARENA SPORT currently provides one free HD channel and three HD pay-TV channels.



