Oman TV selects Tedial for digital production

Spanish asset management vendor Tedial has partnered with Sony to supply Oman TV with its MAM system for digital archive and production workflow within a new tapeless HDTV system.

Tedial is supplying the solution for this large-scale project with the help of technical consultants from Sony. Work has already begun on the implementation of HD production in the main Oman TV sites: one in Muscat and the other in Salalah. Although both facilities provide independent production and transmission services, they will be fully integrated by Tedial’s technology, delivering a single virtual system that is able to share media and with mirroring between the two sites for disaster recovery.

Oman TV’s director general of engineering, Mohammed Al Marhouby, described this as a big investment for Oman TV that would provide a reference site for other broadcasters in the region.