Olympusat Utilizes Telestream Vantage for Video Production

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Spanish language programming provider Olympusat has put Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform at the center of its video production operations. Using the Vantage system, Olympusat claims that it has expanded its growth in channels and services.

To help manage range of channels, including its recently launched Vemox OTT platform, Olympusat installed the Vantage system with nine nodes of transcoding, three of which are GPU-accelerated Telestream Lightspeed servers and six are generic Intel machines. The Vantage workflow manager helps produce and manage all of Olympusat content, while the Vantage “run-on” rules direct tasks, which can benefit from GPU acceleration to the three Lightspeed servers and directs the other tasks to the generic Intel servers.

The Olympusat staff imports finished edits of programs from Adobe Premiere into the Vantage platform, but is planning on implementing the new Adobe Premiere Pro panel in Vantage version 7. This will allow for editors to track the progress of any encoding job on the Vantage server through the main Premiere Pro user interface.

Olympusat provides more than 100 channels through cable and satellite operators across the U.S.