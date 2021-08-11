Olympics Set Streaming Records at Telemundo

MIAMI—Telemundo Deportes is reporting that 10.6 million viewers watched the Tokyo Olympics on Telemundo and Universo and that the Olympics generated 16.5 million minutes streamed across Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms, up 22% from Rio 2016.

On social media, the Olympics generated 21.4 million views, 1.1 million actions, and more than 31.7 million minutes consumed across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Men’s soccer dominated live digital consumption with the top 5 live events generating nearly 2.8 million minutes. Top matches included the Mexico National Team’s final four matches and the gold medal match featuring Brazil vs. Spain.

On TV, Telemundo ranked as the #1 Spanish-language TV network for three consecutive Saturdays, averaging 287,000 total viewers and 111,000 adults aged 18 to 49 from 6 am to 6 pm, Telemundo reported. Led by Mexico’s National Team, men’s soccer ranked as the most-watched live Olympic events on Telemundo.

Matches featuring the men’s Mexican team averaged 358,000 total viewers and 174,000 adults 18-49, including the highly anticipated game featuring Mexico vs Brazil with 499,000 total viewers and 258,000 adults 18-49.

The gold medal match featuring Brazil vs. Spain delivered 360,000 total viewers and 144,000 adults 18-49.