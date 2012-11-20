OLED TVs to ship in 2012, but quantities will be tiny, says NPD DisplaySearch

OLED displays, expected to make their presence felt in the consumer television market this year, are only likely to make their appearance in 2012 in small volumes, according to a new report for NPD DisplaySearch.

The report, “Quarterly Global TV Shipment and Forecast Report,” reveals that for the year at least 500 OLED TVs will ship, a tiny quantity in comparison to the total TV market. Despite the limited number, shipment of OLED sets will be regarded as an important breakthrough, the display market authority said.

OLED TV demonstrations at the 2012 International CES in January marketed the dramatic coming out for the technology with 55in OLED TVs turning heads. The TVs were expected to be shipping for some viewers to enjoy the 2012 London Games in August, NPD DisplaySearch said. However, challenges with the mass production of OLED TVs and an anticipated high price threw into question whether or not the technology would be commercialized this year.

“If we do see OLED TVs hit the market within 2012, the shipments will be used primarily for retail demonstrations in developed regions like North America and Europe,” said NPD DisplaySearch VP David Hsieh. “4K x 2K LCD TVs have has become a focus and are currently available, and OLED TV needs to demonstrate its technical superiority.”

As LG and Samsung increase production yields and panel makers in Taiwan, China and Japan support manufacturing of AMOLED TV panels in 2014, shipments will pass 1 million units. By 2016, DisplaySearch forecasts OLED penetration of the TV market will exceed 3 percent.

In the meantime, several technical and marketing channels remain, NPD DisplaySearch said.