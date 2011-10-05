Ohio's hometown stations add Utah Scientific master control branding

Ohio's Hometown Stations (WLIO and WOHL) have installed four Utah Scientific GS-4000 master control branding systems to speed workflow and post graphics more easily for each of its four stations.

WLIO/WOHL broadcasts programming from four of the major U.S. networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — which means WLIO/WOHL often must display the same information with four different branded looks. The GS-4000 units make it possible to integrate graphics such as side panels, time and temperature inserts, lottery numbers and crawls onto the screen in a way that's branded for each network, and more quickly and easily than ever before.

The GS-4000 units operate through Hometown Stations' existing Utah Scientific master control switchers. The GS-4000 supports static logos imported from standard graphic files, as well as animated logos, which are flipbook animations played back in real time.v