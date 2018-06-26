Oculus Launches ‘Immersive’ Content Hub

Oculus has launched Oculus TV, a new channel that serves as a hub to experience programming from Hulu, Showtime, MLB Live games and others, as well as esports via Facebook’s Watch video service. The service is available to users of Oculus Go, the company’s first standalone VR headset. Oculus Go, announced at Facebook's F8 conference last month, retails for $199 for 32GB of storage, $249 for 64GB.

Oculus Go

What’s missing from the company’s announcement? Any mention of the words “virtual reality.” Instead, Oculus claims that the viewing experience on its new TV network for Oculus Go is equivalent to a 180-inch TV screen. The company said viewers can switch between live and on-demand content, from “The Daily Show” and “Late Night With Stephen Colbert” to Facebook Watch original shows. Content is also available from Pluto TV, Red Bull TV and Newsy, with the promise of “fan favorites” from ESPN to be added soon.

The Oculus TV app can be downloaded from the Oculus Store for free.