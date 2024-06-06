OConnor To Introduce New Fluid Camera Head At Cinegear Expo

BURBANK, Calif.—OConnor will unveil its 2575E Platinum fluid head publicly for the first time at Cinegear Expo, June 7-9, at Warner Bros. Studios.

The new 2575E, which is now available, supports a payload of 0 to 105 pounds at 6-inch center-of-gravity height above the platform. It incorporates OConnor’s sinusoidal counterbalance system for accurate balance throughout the tilt range and stepless, smooth pan-and-tilt fluid drag with infinite drag adjustment for rapid whip pans and smooth long lens framing, the company said.

The new fluid head offers a stainless-steel center lock, which remains secure in both the on and off positions, a lightweight carbon fiber cover over the balance mechanism, a new platform release mechanism that enables single-handed operation and an operator-friendly design with intuitive controls that are easy to access, the company said.

OConnor is releasing the new fluid head on its 75th anniversary. Chadwell O’Connor founded the company in 1949 after designing the first fluid-damped camera head to achieve smoother camera movements when filming steam trains. Walt Disney, a fellow steam train enthusiast, learned of the development, ultimately leading to a collaboration and establishment of the company’s reputation, it said.

"As we mark OConnor's 75th anniversary, the launch of the 2575E Platinum edition reflects both OConnor's heritage and its ongoing contributions to the field of cinematography," said Steve Turner, head of product management at OConnor. "This new edition of the industry favorite builds on seven decades of engineering experience to provide cinematographers with the most reliable and precise camera support for ultra-smooth camera movements and high-quality shots."

More information is available on the company’s website .