OAN Expands OTA Distribution

SAN DIEGO—Faced with limited distribution on traditional pay TV providers, the conservative One America News Network ("OAN") has further expanded its over-the-air distribution with a deal to make OAN Plus available as a digital subchannel on WOSC-CD channel 61.8 in the Pittsburgh DMA.

OAN lost its distribution on DirecTV earlier this year amid controversies over the news net spreading misinformation. The channel has never been carried on a number of other major pay TV providers, including Comcast, Charter and Dish.

To compensate, the company has more than doubled the OTA household penetration of its broadcast over-the-air (OTA) channel variant, OAN Plus, to more than ten million new OTA-only households.

"We have been incredibly encouraged by the momentum that our OAN Plus channel is building in broadcast and we continue to hear that the significance and relevance of the OAN brand is valuable" said Alex Kopacz, executive vice president of content distribution and strategy at OAN. "We recognize the growth of broadcast OTA viewership and adding a new top-25 DMA like Pittsburgh will further accelerate our ongoing broadcast strategy."

WOSC-CD, owned by Pittsburgh based The Videohouse, boasts one of the country's strongest Class A broadcast signals and reaches more than 1.6 million households across the Pittsburgh DMA, the broadcaster said.