NYU's Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center Deploys Motion Capture Tech from Vicon and Lux Machina

NEW YORK—Vicon and Lux Machina have announced that they have outfitted NYU's Tisch School of the Arts' brand new Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center with next generation motion capture and virtual production technology.

The school is offering a new 36-credit Master of Professional Studies degree in Virtual Production that features training at the Martin Scorsese Center for Virtual Production, which was announced in 2023 and opened this Sept. The 45,586 square foot facility is located on the top floor of Building 8 at Industry City, a 35-acre innovation campus on the Brooklyn waterfront.

The Center features two double-height, column-free stages, two television studios, state-of-the-art broadcast and control rooms, dressing/make-up rooms, a lounge and bistro, scene workshops, offices, post production labs, finishing suites, and training spaces. Applications for the fall of 2025 are now open.

Vicon is a pioneer in motion capture technologies and the NEP Group's Lux Machina is a consultancy focused on complex, large scale live shows, film production and installations.

The Center has been outfitted with Vicon’s Shōgun entertainment market software and 40 Vicon cameras, which deliver superior resolution, speed and performance. The combination of the two provides the Center with a state-of-the-art motion capture system for virtual production.

"This project is a natural fit for both Vicon and Lux Machina given our focus on education and empowering the next generation of digital creatives," said David 'Ed' Edwards, Vicon's VFX product manager. "Vicon software and cameras are installed in dozens of universities across the globe for applications spanning virtual production, to sport and exercise medicine, to engineering and robotics research. We're thrilled to play a part in outfitting NYU's world-class Virtual Production Center, which will open the door for tremendous innovation in the field."

Vicon counts the best effects houses in the entertainment world among its users with Lux Machina Consulting being a long-term partner that has worked on pioneering virtual productions for “The Mandalorian”, “House of the Dragon”, “Barbie” and “Masters of the Air”.

"We love to see the innovation Vicon is pioneering in markerless as motion capture continues to evolve," said India Vadher-Lowe, Lux Machina's head of motion capture. "The ability to mix and match workflows will help us bring to life experiences for customers that were previously limited to the motion capture studio. There's a whole new world of possibilities that we'll soon be able to experience, and we look forward to putting that within reach in the near future."