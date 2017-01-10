NWSA Launches Telecommunications Tower Technician Certification Programs

FAIRFAX, VA.—The National Wireless Safety Association has announced that it is now offering a pair of industry-wide certification programs for tower technicians: Telecommunications Tower Technician 1 (TTT-1) and Telecommunications Tower Technician 2 (TTT-2). These programs were developed by the NWSA’s Telecommunications Tower Technician Task Force, with the help of the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators.

Candidates for the TTT-1 and TTT-2 certification are required to complete a computer-based written examination and practical examination on their knowledge and skill at each certification level. Once these exams have been passed, candidates will receive a wallet certification card that can be authenticated through the NWSA’s online credential verification database search tool.

The NWSA is currently considering additional certification programs for other positions and topics include antenna and line foreman, certified climber, tower (stacking) foreman, structural modifications foreman, DAS systems, small cell systems, broadcast structures, and outside plant/fiber to the home and business.

For more information on the TTT-1 and TTT-2 certification process, as well as future certification programs, visit www.nws-a.org.