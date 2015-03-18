NVerzion Teams Up With HIT-Archive to Streamline Broadcast Operations

SALT LAKE CITY — NVerzionannounced a new partnership with HIT-Archive Corp., with integration of the company’s master control automation system with HIT’s HDL8640 Blu-ray storage, providing broadcasters with a unified multitier storage platform.

The partnership with HIT expands upon NVerzion’s existing portfolio of file-based management systems, which includes traditional Network Attached Storage, Linear Tape-Open, cloud archives, and now adding a Blu-ray optical library platform.

The HDL8640 Blu-ray library from HIT-Archive offers up to 864 TB in capacity and features a 19-inch-wide rack, is 42 RU tall, and comprises 8,640 Blu-ray media (100 GB BD-R), while averaging 310 watts of power consumption. Six or 12 Blu-ray drives can be deployed for concurrent, independent data streams.